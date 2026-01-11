Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio & Sean Penn, Cracks Joke About Epstein Files in Golden Globes 2026 Monologue

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Nikki Glaser hosted the 2026 Golden Globes for the second year in a row!

During Glaser’s monologue, she ribbed big names like “One Battle After Another” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, as well as “Sinners” actor Michael B. Jordan.

Glaser praised DiCaprio’s accomplishments, joking, “How good was Leo in ‘One Battle After Another’? It’s insane, so good. What a career you’ve had, countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with ever great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar — most important thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it’s just insane.”

DiCaprio is currently dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

Leonardo took the joke well, laughing while the cameras panned on him.

Glaser apologized to DiCaprio for the “cheap” joke, saying, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. I tried not to, but like we don’t know anything else about you. There’s nothing else, like, open up. I searched [and] the most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘pasta and more pasta?’ Look it up, that’s real.”

Leonardo nodded and responded, “Yes.”

Leo’s co-star Sean Penn also couldn’t escape Glaser, who joked, “Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean [Penn] is like, 'What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?'"

As for Jordan, Nikki said she “couldn’t believe” that she got to watch two versions of the actor in “Sinners.”

She admitted, “When I saw that, I was like, ‘Nikki-be-jerkin’ because that was awesome. I’m sorry, Michael. Why did I make that joke? [You’re here with] your mom. I should not have said that to you. That should have been [in] a DM. My mistake. I love you, you’re amazing.”

Glaser also poked fun at the Epstein files, saying, “I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers. And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.”

“And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department,” she quipped.

A few days ago, Nikki opened up about the jokes that she’d make at the star-studded show.

She told “Extra” earlier this week, “There's a couple jokes in there that I’m like these are like some my favorite jokes I've ever written. So, I’m, like, excited for those and then I'm excited to be done… and then I get to be like I did it."

Nikki also shared her disbelief that she gets to stand up there in front of names like Julia Roberts, George Clooney and DiCaprio.

"I shouldn't be talking to these people. Like, I get this is probably my only chance to ever say hello to them and tell them how I feel about them and hey, just have to smile and take it… George Clooney has to just like stare at me for nine minutes and nothing else… what a gift."