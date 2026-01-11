Maura Higgins Teases Bonkers 'Traitors' Moment & Reveals She'd Never Watched the Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Love Island" turned "Traitors" star Maura Higgins talked to "Extra’s" Derek Hough at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Higgins stunned in a Marmar Halim gown, a 6.91-carat diamond necklace by Le Vian, and Canary Cushion Wing Studs by Anabela Chan.

She revealed that fans need to get ready for a shocking upcoming moment on "Traitors," teasing, “There’s a really big one.”

Maura added, "It's pretty nuts and it's crazy and it’s bonkers and, like, it was scary. There was a lot going on. Like, I'm sure Alan [Cumming] sat back watching it and was probably like, ‘What the actual hell?’ It's crazy."

She also confessed that she had never watched the show before appearing on the new season!

“It was really tough. I found it difficult only because I had never watched the show… So, I went in there, like, blind. Didn't know what to expect and genuinely thought it was going to be an easy show.”