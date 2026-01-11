Award Shows January 11, 2026
Macaulay Culkin Returns to the Golden Globes for the First Time in 35 Years
Macaulay Culkin was back at the Golden Globes for the first time in decades!
He took the stage to present the award for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another."
The “Home Alone” star told the crowd, “I know it's weird to see me outside the holiday season. Shockingly, I do exist all year round.”
The actor attended the award show and walked the red carpet with fiancée Brenda Song.
The last time Macaulay attended the show was in 1991 when he was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical for “Home Alone.”
He ultimately lost out to Gérard Depardieu for his performance in "Green Card.”