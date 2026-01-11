Macaulay Culkin Returns to the Golden Globes for the First Time in 35 Years

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Macaulay Culkin was back at the Golden Globes for the first time in decades!

He took the stage to present the award for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another."

The “Home Alone” star told the crowd, “I know it's weird to see me outside the holiday season. Shockingly, I do exist all year round.”

The actor attended the award show and walked the red carpet with fiancée Brenda Song.

The last time Macaulay attended the show was in 1991 when he was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical for “Home Alone.”