‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Respond to Sequel Rumors (Exclusive)

"KPop Demon Hunters" singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were all dolled up for the 2026 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the women, who were “honored” and “grateful” for the movie, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Animated.

EJAE explained, “How it brought people together, how it brought us together.”

The movie’s song “Golden” is also nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture.

There has been rumors that the movie is getting a sequel!

Audrey answered, “It’s projected to. We don’t know yet for sure. We haven’t gotten the real green light just yet, but we are just honestly ready for whenever they call us.”