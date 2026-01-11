‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Ready to Turn Up After Golden Globes Win! (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with “KPop Demon Hunters” singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami after “Golden” won for Best Original Song.

EJAE, who was still processing after her emotional speech, credited everything to “teamwork.”

She said, “We’re all just trying to figure out how to digest this whole thing. It’s been insane right now.”

Rei Ami commented on how surreal it was to see a fan singing the song in Korean even if they weren’t Korean.

She said, “I saw a little boy coming out of H Mart, screaming ‘Golden’ and singing in Korean. He wasn’t Korean and I just thought that was the most fascinating thing I’d ever witnessed in my life. I think it’s moments like that that really just, like, helps me settle and like realize just how great this film has become and touched by so many.”