Jean Smart's Political Message at Golden Globes: 'Go with Your Conscience' (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Hacks” star Jean Smart was a big winner at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Jean after she took home Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role as fictional stand-up legend Deborah Vance.

Elaborating on her acceptance speech that urged people to “do the right thing,” Jean discussed talking about politics or social commentary at award shows.

“I have mixed feelings about, you know, getting political or making social commentary at an awards event,” she said. “I know there are people out there watching who think, you know, ‘We don’t want to hear actors give us their opinions,’ [and] ‘What? Why do we care what you think?’”

She continued, “I totally understand why they feel that way, because there’s no reason that my opinion is any worth more than anybody else’s — and that’s not what I think. But we’ve gotten to a point now that is so important that everybody wakes up and opens their eyes, and is brave and calm, but at the same time try to be active.”

“Go with your conscience and stay involved,” she emphasized. “I just hope everybody stays calm, because it’s getting scary.”

Going back to reflecting on her win, Jean noted that wins never get old, adding, “I can’t get over it.”

Speaking of “Hacks,” this is the season Smart kept breaking character.

“It’s true,” she laughed! “I pride myself on never breaking character and laughing.”

Jean wasn’t allowed to share what scene it was, but revealed that it took multiple takes, saying, “I don’t know, 12? 15 [takes]? I couldn’t get the words out of my mouth — I was laughing so hard!”

Jean also complimented comedian Nikki Glaser for hosting the show.