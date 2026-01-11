Award Shows January 11, 2026
How to Watch the 2026 Golden Globes
The 2026 Golden Globes are almost here!
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes air Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.
Nikki Glaser, who will host the show again this year, recently told us what she has in store for the star-studded crowd.
“Everyone's fair game but no one needs to be shaking in their boots,” she said, adding, “Everyone should be excited for what I'm going to do… I feel like last year I really proved to them how hard I go and it’s not that hard, so everyone can relax… I'm not going to take it to a place that's going to, you know, make anything weird."
