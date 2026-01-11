Skip to Main Content
Award Shows January 11, 2026

How to Watch the 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes are almost here!

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes air Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Nikki Glaser, who will host the show again this year, recently told us what she has in store for the star-studded crowd.

“Everyone's fair game but no one needs to be shaking in their boots,” she said, adding, “Everyone should be excited for what I'm going to do… I feel like last year I really proved to them how hard I go and it’s not that hard, so everyone can relax… I'm not going to take it to a place that's going to, you know, make anything weird."

