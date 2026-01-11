Golden Globes: Brittany Snow Shows Off Her Go-to After-Party Dance Moves! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Beast in Me” star Brittany Snow looked angelic in a white Danielle Frankel dress at the 2026 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Snow, who showed off her dance moves!

When Derek asked if the dress was for dancing at the after parties, Snow revealed that she had an outfit change ready and what really makes her come alive.

“[After-parties,] that’s really where I thrive,” Brittany noted. “And a wedding, an after-party wedding, and an after-party — that’s really where I come alive!”

“I do break out the robot a little bit,” she laughed while doing the move.

After the dance break, Brittany opened up about what she’s most excited about tonight.

She whispered, “’Adolescence,’ obviously, but they’re in the same category as us.”

Snow commented, “It's in the same category as 'The Beast in Me," but I loved that show. And obviously I'm such a fan of everyone and they’re so talented.”

“I really liked ‘The Girlfriend,’ too, and I'm such a fan of Robin Wright,” Brittany added. “She directed so many of the episodes. I’m in awe of her, so I’m really excited to maybe see her.”

Derek also shared that Robin was his childhood crush!

On the topic of shows, the two also talked about Brittany’s hit streaming series “The Hunting Wives” and what it’s like to be part of something so successful!

“[I’m] just thanking all the stars because I've been part of a lot of things where you really think it’s going to hit but it doesn’t… You just never know,” she said.

“It’s like lightning in a bottle,” Brittany pointed out. “It's especially great when it’s with really great people and you get to continue on, so I'm very grateful for that.”

Snow is in the middle of filming Season 2!

“We have two more months to go,” she dished. “They’re trying to get it out on Netflix as soon as they can because it did really well in the summer last year, so I’m hoping that’s the same.”

Speaking of Netflix, Derek asked Brittany for a binge-worthy show to watch during his paternity leave.