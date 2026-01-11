Golden Globes 2026: Julia Roberts’ Update on Filming ‘Ocean's Fourteen’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Julia Roberts hit the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes, chatting with “Extra’s” Derek Hough.

She revealed her plunging black dress was Armani, which she paired with a gorgeous strawberry pendant necklace.

Julia was "so excited” to be at the Globes saying, “It's just nice to meet people that you've never met before. And, of course, like anybody over the holidays, we've watched so many movies. And so, to… tell your friends, like, ‘You did a beautiful job,’ it's just a joy.”

Roberts is competing with friends as she’s up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her work in “After the Hunt.” She said, "It just makes it exciting,” joking, “There's no booing when your friends don't win, unfortunately,” insisting, “It is a fun night."

Julia also gave an update on filming “Ocean's Fourteen.”