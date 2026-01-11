Golden Globes 2026: Dylan Efron Would Be Starstruck Over Timothée Chalamet! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Today, Dylan Efron made his debut at the Golden Globes!

“Extra’s Derek Hough caught up with Efron, who shared which stars would leave him starstruck.

Dylan said, “Probably Michael B. Jordan and Timmy [Chalamet].”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also gets candid about being in the spotlight tonight.

“I still feel a little foreign in this area,” Dylan admitted. “Like, I was at the beach with my dog and all of a sudden, I’m here. And it’s like whoa — but I love being a part of the two worlds.”

On the celebrities he’ll see tonight, Dylan and Derek opened up about what goes through their head when seeing their celebrity peers.

“I’m keeping my head down because every time I look, I'm like, ‘Oh, I recognize that person,'” Dylan said.

He added, “And it’s always worse when you met them once or twice, and it’s like, 'I kind of know you, but I don’t know you that well.'”

Derek agreed, “It’s like that, ‘Do I go say hi, or...' The answer is: go say hi!”

Tonight, Dylan looked handsome in a sleek Valentino suit, but has he taken any fashion advice from his big brother Zac Efron?

Efron answered, “At events that are, like, this big, I learned from [Zac] to always keep it simple, and then you can go crazy at other events. Wear something timeless so you don’t look back at it in 10 years and be like, ‘What was that?’”

Dylan also chatted about his latest project with Boston Rob, “Everything’s a Competition.”

Derek and Mark Ballas filmed an episode of the series prior to Derek’s baby being born this past December.

“It’s so funny because we filmed something together right before, and you were checking your phone every 30 minutes and I’m like, ‘You’re going to be a good dad,’” Dylan said.

According to Dylan, they’ve been “cranking” episodes out.

“We’re starting to get some guests and a lot of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ guests,” he said.

Derek and Dylan gave a spoiler about the episode, revealing that the “most clutch moment” happened.

“The most clutch moment we’ve had on the show so far, is [from Derek] — and I’ve been on, like, 10 episodes,” Dylan joked.

Derek congratulated Dylan on the epic year he had, and the two have a heartfelt moment reminiscing about “Dancing with the Stars.”

“It’s been a pleasure, like, seriously,” Dylan said. “That show is scary, but having people like you support you throughout the whole thing ,it means so much to us. So, thank you."

“From day one, I felt it,” he stressed.

Derek admitted that Dylan sends him ab workout routines.

“Give me six months and I’ll have abs like this guy,” Derek quipped.