Golden Globes 2026: Complete Winners List

All the 2026 Golden Globe winners!

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

"One Battle After Another"

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning"

"Sinners"

"Weapons"

"Wicked: For Good"

"Zootopia 2"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Guillermo Del Toro, "Frankenstein"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" WINNER

George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Lee Byung-Hun, "No Other Choice"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another" WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value" WINNER

Best Television Series — Drama

"Severance"

"The White Lotus"

“The Pitt”

"The Diplomat"

"Pluribus”

"Slow Horses"

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Abbot Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Studio"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Helen Mirren, "Mobland"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio" WINNER

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Hannah Einbender, "Hacks"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" WINNER

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Adolescence"

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"The Girlfriend"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend"

Best Performance by Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"

Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Jude Law, "Black Rabbit"

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher, "Is Anyone Else Seeing This?"

Brett Goldstein, "The Second Best Night of Your Life"

Kevin Hart, "Acting My Age"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Night Thoughts"

Ricky Gervais, "Mortality"

Sarah Silverman, "Postmortem"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"It Was Just an Accident" - France

"No Other Choice" - South Korea

"The Secret Agent" - Brazil

"Sentimental Value" - Norway

"Sirāt" - Spain

"The Voice Of Hind Rajab" - Tunisia

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Arco"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle"

"Elio"

"Kpop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amélie or The Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" WINNER

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just An Accident"

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, "Hamnet"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Dream as One," "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"Golden," "KPop Demon Hunters" WINNER

"I Lied to You," "Sinners"

"No Place Like Home," "Wicked: For Good"

"The Girl in the Bubble," "Wicked: For Good"

"Train Dreams," "Train Dreams"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "Frankenstein"

Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners"

Jonny Greenwood, "One Battle After Another"

Kangding Ray, "Sirāt"

Max Richter, "Hamnet"

Hans Zimmer, "F1"