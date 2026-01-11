Chris Perfetti Teases New Episodes of ‘Abbott Elementary’: ‘People Are Not Ready’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti looked dashing in his blue Christian Cowan suit accented with a rose accessory as he chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough and Mona Kosar Abdi on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

When asked who the rose accessory would be given to, the actor revealed that “chances are high” with co-star Janelle James. “She looks amazing, she’s like my complementary color —she's in this bright orange.”

After being nominated three times, Janelle recently won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards after her fourth nomination, and Chris Perfetti could not stop loving on her!

“I love her so much — it's a long time coming, she is so, so brilliant,” he stated. “I get the joy of working with her every single day. I’ve seen her do stand-up, you know, more times than I can count. She's the GOAT. There’s nobody like her. She’s so unbelievably talented and an incredible human being as well.”

After gushing on Janelle’s big win, Chris said he wasn’t sure about the after parties.

“I don’t know,” Chris confessed. “‘Abbott' likes to turn up, ‘Abbott' likes to party. I’m trying to be responsible!”

Chris revealed that the work doesn’t stop as he will be the first one filming at the ‘Abbott' set tomorrow.

“I do already know all my lines for tomorrow, so that sets me up well, but we’ll see,” he said.

With that being said, Mona asked if there’s anything we can expect from the second half of Season 5?

“People are not ready for the second half of 5,” he teased. “Quinta, she is so committed to not just making 22 episodes, but 22 great episodes.”

Chris went on, “She’s going to rip the rug out from underneath folks once again and I really do feel like we’ve made the show better every year. We’re all firing on all cylinders.”

“They’re writing for us and this ensemble really knows how to show up for each other,” he added. “And as an actor, that’s the greatest gift you can ever receive.”