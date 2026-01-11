Blake Shelton Responds to Gwen Stefani Split Rumors

Getty Images

Blake Shelton has been seeing those Gwen Stefani breakup rumors.

He addressed the gossip on while co-hosting "Country Countdown USA" on January 10, saying he doesn't “believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

Blake, who married Gwen in 2021, explained, “I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up’... ‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

Shelton continued, “And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store… ‘They’re divorcing…' I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’”

The couple has also shut down the rumor mill with some PDA the past few months, posting kissing pics for Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Back in May, Blake told People magazine that after 10 years together it feels like time has flown by.

“Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened…' and you realize, 'Oh, my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?"

The star added, "I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy.”

In October 2023, Blake gave a touching speech at Gwen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Afterward, she told “Extra,” “I was like, ‘Somebody hand me a tissue.’”

The No Doubt singer said of having Shelton as a partner, "It is just like true love like just to have a best friend and then have him talk about me like that is crazy because we met so late in my life in so many ways."