‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper on Getting Pic with Leonardo DiCaprio! (Exclusive)

Netflix’s “Adolescence” dominated the TV category at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, taking home four major awards!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the cast after their big wins.

Starting with new Golden Globe Award winner Owen Cooper, who won for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, she asked what it was like to go up on the stage in front of all his celebrity peers.

Owen confessed, “I was absolutely petrified. My legs were like jelly seeing everyone in front of me. I did panic a little bit, but I got the speech done.”

Along with sharing the space with some big names, Cooper even got to take a pic with Leonardo DiCaprio!

“Well, I might not be back here again, so I had to take my chance,” he joked. “As soon as the interval thing for the break, I just ran straight to whoever I wanted to meet, and I did.”

Owen revealed he also met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler and George Clooney.

The night was one for the books for “Adolescence,” which won Best Limited or Anthology Series, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

As for how surreal it was tonight, Stephen Graham answered, "It was just a wonderful experience.”

“For us to do this as a collective, we started off as a family journey,” Stephen explained. “Each person involved in this whole process is an equal. That’s the ethos that we’ve carried right through this whole thing.”

He continued, “For us to be here today as a collective, it’s a wonderful, joyous experience. And I say it all the time, acting, all what we do is not a game of golf, it’s not a one-man sport... it’s a team collective. It’s a collective consciousness, which we’ve managed to encapsulate on this project. We’ve just carried that on and feel very blessed and exceptionally grateful.”

Erin Doherty’s acceptance speech required some bleeping since there was some profanity.

Erin quipped, “I’m not going to do it again. I’ve hit my max quota for the night — I'm morally in jail as soon as I get home, my mum is going to kill me!”

“I couldn’t not [cuss] — you know me,” she gestured to her cast mates. “I am potty mouth, and it just came out. It was special — really, really, special to just be up there and see your faces. What a night!”

Then, newly crowned Golden Globe Award winner Stephen was asked about what it’s like to see the success of the show he had such a big hand in producing.

“It is overwhelming at times,” he admitted. “The whole thing came from a mate following me up one day... said ‘I want to be a director.’ And there’s that mate there.”

Stephen passed it to director, Philip Barantini, who hugged the actor.