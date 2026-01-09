Roger Ewing, One of 'Gunsmoke's' Last Surviving Regulars, Dies at 83

CBS

Roger Ewing, who played Thad on the iconic TV series "Gunsmoke," died December 18. He was 83.

Ewing was born January 12, 1942, in L.A.

He made an uncredited film debut in "Ensign Pulver" in 1964, followed by several TV guest spots.

Most memorably, being 6'4" made him perfect for the role of a college basketball star nicknamed Monster on a 1964 episode of "Bewitched."

He also appeared on "The Bing Crosby Show" (1964) and "Rawide" (1965), and acted in the Frank Sinatra-directed anti-war feature "None but the Brave" (1965).

In 1965, he appeared on "Gunsmoke" as a one-off character before being introduced as Thad, who stuck around for more than 50 episodes.

When his character was written off — replaced by Buck Taylor, who is now the show's final surviving recurring cast member — Ewing's career wound down.

After guesting on "The Mothers-in-Law" (1967), his last TV gig was on "Death Valley Days" (1970). His final two film roles were in "Smith!" (1969) and in the highly regarded "Play It as It Lays" (1972), adapted from the 1970 Joan Didion novel.

In 1969, he made an appearance on "The Dating Game," vying for the affections of future "Bionic Woman" Lindsay Wagner.

Leaving acting, Ewing became a professional photographer and mostly avoided the autograph-show circuit and other reminders of his brief career.