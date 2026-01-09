Ramón Rodríguez Raves About His Furry Co-Star: ‘She’s an Incredible Partner’

Getty Images

Ramón Rodríguez is the star of “Will Trent.”

“Extra” spoke with Rodríguez, who plays a meticulous cop dealing with personal demons.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode, things reach a boiling point between Will and the show’s recurring nasty villain James Ulster.

Ramón said, “Will questions, even potentially, you know, killing Ulster. We see Ulster’s rage and we see Will’s rage.”

He went on, “It’s not something you probably think, but these two are connected somehow.”

Four seasons in, Ramón is still grateful for the favorite furry co-star and Will’s trusted sidekick, Miss Betty.