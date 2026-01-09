‘Property Brothers’ Talk Beaming In William Shatner to Demo a House! (Exclusive)

“Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott are dishing on the latest episodes of “Celebrity IOU.”

“Extra” caught up with the HGTV twins, who talked about the success of the show and what’s in store.

Jonathan shared, “‘Celebrity IOU’ is probably the number one show people come up to me on the street and say, ‘When are we getting more episodes?’ And we can finally tell them you’re getting five.”

John Stamos is just one of the guests that helped fix up a loved one’s home.

Drew told us, “He was amazing. You know when a kid has that whimsy and fun and a big dreamer? He never lost that.”

The brothers also went somewhere they’ve never gone before… enlisting 94-year-old William Shatner to do demo!

Jonathan told us, “When Shatner was like, ‘Give me a sledgehammer,’ I was like, ‘Are we okay with this?’ He was like, ‘It’s not a problem.’”