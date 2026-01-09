‘Pluribus’ Star Rhea Seehorn Says Golden Globes Nom ‘Like Being Asked to Prom’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Pluribus” may be the most bizarre show to debut in 2025, and now the sci-fi drama is Apple’s most-watched series of all time!

It also scored leading lady Rhea Seehorn her very first Golden Globe nomination, for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

She tells “Extra,” “I woke up to hundreds of text messages… It is like being asked to the prom.”

Rhea said of her success, “Everything is its own milepost. The first time someone paid to see me onstage was its own milepost, quitting my day job was its own milepost.”

She insisted, “I don't have a bucket list, but getting a Golden Globe nomination is something exciting to retroactively put on it."

In “Pluribus,” Seehorn plays Carol, a stuffy and angry best-selling novelist who finds herself one of the few people left on Earth not affected by a strange alien virus.

Rhea shared, “She has every right to be as angry as she is, it’s just that many of us wouldn’t release it full-force onto people.”

The series is by Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind “Breaking Bad” and its prequel series “Better Call Saul,” where Rhea became a series favorite.

She says her new role has her phone blowing up with messages cheering on her latest hit!