Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is taking on rumors about her sexuality.

While Jenner has dated some high-profile stars like rapper Bad Bunny and NBA player Devin Booker, she has often been rumored to be a closeted lesbian.

During an appearance on the “In Your Dreams” podcast, Kendall brought up the rumor mill, saying, “Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian.”

Kendall kept it real with host Owen Thiele, saying, “You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f**k are you doing?'"

Jenner doesn’t label herself as gay but noted that she’d be open about it if she was.

She elaborated, “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."

“I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f**ked up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it,” Kendall emphasized.

She commented, “All's to say, as of today, I am not [gay]. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

Sexuality aside, Jenner didn’t shy away from the plastic surgery rumors either! She said, “When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there's no convincing them otherwise. I'm not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven't had — there's a whole world on the internet that thinks I've had full facial reconstruction.”

Kendall shut down the rumors, saying, “I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I've never had any work done.”

As for the rumors that she’s had a nose job, Jenner admitted, “I would believe them if it wasn't me."