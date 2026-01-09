Getty Images

Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with a touching message about the healing powers of nature.

The Princess of Wales, who recently battled cancer, shared the video as part of her “Mother Nature” series, which started last year.

In the caption, she writes, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world.”

Alongside gorgeous nature shots of winter, Kate says, “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing.”

The royal, who appears in the video wearing a green coat and newsboy cap, continues, “I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease. Fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.”

Middleton closed by saying, “To be at one with nature. A quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory, helping us to heal.”

The video comes a year after Kate announced she was in remission from cancer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked Middleton’s birthday with a message on Instagram Stories.