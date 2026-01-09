Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Cut ‘Pretty Woman' Joke (Exclusive)

Getty Images

They’ve rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood’s hottest stars at the Golden Globes!

The countdown to Hollywood’s party of the year is ticking away, and host Nikki Glaser can’t wait. She just has to put the finishing touches on her A-list roasts!

She’s been road testing her monologue this week at comedy shows in L.A. and discovering that not every joke can be a winner… including one Julia Roberts/“Pretty Woman” reference she tried out on us!

Nikki told us, “So much doesn't land. I mean, you get feedback right away of like, ‘Oh, no one's even heard of that' or no one even knows that 'Pretty Woman' reference.’ That joke, if I did it, would be a big mistake. Huge!”

She added of the film, “Did you get that reference, because most people don’t!”

The comedian confessed her jokes are still “kind of all up in the air” and that she’s looking forward to that moment when she finally takes the stage.

Glaser said, “I'm really looking forward to that moment when the doors open and I'm like, 'Yes, I get to do this one last time,' because I've practiced it a ton of like 75 times I think at this point.”

She added, “There's a couple jokes in there that I’m like these are like some my favorite jokes I've ever written. So I'm like excited for those and then I'm excited to be done… and then I get to be like I did it."