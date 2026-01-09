Partners January 09, 2026
Find Zen in the New Year at Vegas’ Spas, Plus: Check Out J.Lo & More Residencies!
Shift the focus back on you by starting the new year with some Zen at one of Vegas’ world-class spas.
The new year also brings new residencies, including the return of Jennifer Lopez with Up All Night Live at The Colosseum Theater inside Caesars Palace and No Doubt at Sphere.
February will also be massive for football fans looking for the ultimate Super Bowl LX tailgate experience.
