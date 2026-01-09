Dolly Parton Will Skip 80th-Birthday Festivities at Grand Ole Opry

Getty

Dolly Parton's 80th birthday will receive an appropriately big celebration at the Grand Ole Opry — but the icon will not be there to receive her flowers.

Parton, who postponed her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency and skipped the November 16 presentation of her Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar due to illness, said in a video posted at the Grand Ole Opry website, "Well, hey there, Grand Ole Opry family. I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs.”

“Some of my favorite memories happened right here onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I wish I could be there in person but I’ll be sending you all my love, for sure. So, you have the best night ever.”

The Opry responded to her regrets with, “While Dolly is unable to attend in person, we’re looking forward to honoring her through song and fun all day long.”

The venue will observe her January 19 birthday with birthday-party cupcakes, “Dolly-themed” drinks, and what it describes as a “larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign."

There are also sure to be musical tributes.