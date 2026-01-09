Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles celebrated her granddaughter Blue Ivy’s 14th birthday with an Instagram tribute.

The post featured photos of Blue Ivy year by year starting from when she was born in 2012.

Alongside the photos she included a sweet message, which revealed the inspiration behind the teen’s unique name!

"I remember the day that we found out about you being in your mom‘s womb,” Tina wrote. "We could not have been more excited! We were told that you were the size of a blueberry and that is where your name came from!”

She continued, "We all prayed together for you every single day till you were 12 weeks old in your mom’s belly! Then we prayed individually until you arrived months later. It was apparent that you were a fighter from the beginning, and you talked very early.”

Knowles said Blue, whose birthday is January 7, was always “smart as a whip” and recalled how they used to play together, saying, “your imagination was incredible.”

She closed by writing, "To say that I’m a proud grandmother is an understatement! Even with all of your accomplishments and success, you remain a very sweet, kind humble human being. ❤️To my manager, makeup artist , fashion adviser , my love. Happy Birthday❤️.”

In May, Tina gushed over Blue Ivy while speaking with "Extra," saying she sees her "confidence growing every day."

She shared, “Blue is tall, she's like 5'9”, and she's 13 years old… and I would always say, ‘Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall.’ And she would still kind of slump a little bit, and now we got the model pose and she is strutting and she is confident and that's the most important thing to me.”

She is so proud of her granddaughter, but Tina revealed, “My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else. I hope that she doesn't go into entertainment,” adding, “I think it's a huge sacrifice. It's a huge sacrifice on your life. But if she chooses to do it, I'm going be right up front screaming and cheering. But hopefully she'll choose something else, but what I do know? And that's why her mom let her do it, is because she got her confidence there. And it's beautiful to see."

Meanwhile, Blue’s dad Jay-Z opened up about her berry-inspired name in a 2023 interview on “CBS Mornings."

At the time, he said her name was supposed to be “Brooklyn,” explaining that at the prenatal appointments, "We was calling her Blueberry. Like, 'Look at the little blueberry.' You know, it was like a nickname. It just was natural.”