'90 Day Fiancé': Manon Is Leaving Anthony to Stay at Her Parents' House (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

Manon and Anthony have just closed on their house in the South of France, but after a day alone with son Benjamin and realizing the town doesn’t have much going on, Manon informs Anthony she’ll be going back to her family’s house in Marseille.

That means Anthony will be alone in their new house for a whole month until their new car arrives.

She tells him, "I'm going to go to my parents. Sunday, they come to visit and I'm going to tell them to bring me back to Marseilles with them."

Anthony asks, "You think I want to come home from work to an empty house?”

Manon insists, "In Marseilles, I can go to restaurants. I can go to grocery stores…”

He concedes, "If you want to go there for like a couple days, I understand, but not for the whole month. Kind of just leaving me here and then I come home just empty.”

Manon hits back, "Well, you want me to suffer every day?"