'The Wire' Actor James Ransone’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The cause of “The Wire” actor James Ransone tragic December 19 death has been confirmed.

According to a death certificate obtained by People magazine, Ransone died by suicide.

People reports that the L.A. County Medical Examiner had previously ruled his death a suicide.

Following James’ death, his wife Jamie shared a message on Instagram that said, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right.”

Writing of their children, she added, "Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

In another post from December 23, she wrote of taking the children to the mall, explaining, "I told a friend later, and she said, 'It makes you realize you never really know what people are going through.' And that’s true. Because in many moments we looked… happy. Normal. Laughing. Smiling. How? Not because we aren’t grieving. We are. But because I have two beautiful, incredible children who force me *daily* to see all the love and all the light that still exists inside of this."

She also had a message for Ransone, who friends called PJ. Jamie wrote, "PJ, the outpouring of love for you is truly beyond anything you could ever imagine. But more than that this devastating loss has also given so many an unbelievable gift. I have been told countless stories. And there are probably a hundred thousand more I still haven’t heard of people reconnecting. Of friendships healing after years of silence. Of truths finally being spoken. Of old pain being brought into the light and somehow… softening. Sometimes almost instantly. I know this is real because I’ve done it myself in these past few days."

Jamie added, "In the weeks before you left us, after months of telling me nearly every regret you’d ever carried: every mistake, every f**k-up, every hurtful thing you thought you’d wrote or said, you burst into tears and said: 'Babe, you know the most f**ked-up thing of all? I actually love everyone.' Well babe, it turns out that despite all of it, everyone actually loves you too.”

Ransone was born June 2, 1979, in Baltimore.

After studying at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology and Manhattan's School of Visual Arts, he assisted famed nightlife photographer Patrick McMullan in covering events, and also played in punk bands around NYC.

He made his screen debut in "The American Astronaut" (2001).

In 2003, he was cast as Ziggy on "The Wire," joining the hit for Season 2.

He was also in "Tangerine" (2015), "It: Chapter Two" (2019), and acted in "The Black Phone" (2021) and "Black Phone 2" (2025).

Ransone's final TV credit was an episode of "Poker Face" from this year.