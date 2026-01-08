‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle on Awards Season Reunion with George Clooney (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Wyle and his emergency room crew are back for “The Pitt” Season 2!

He spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the L.A. premiere, teasing what’s going on with Dr. Robby.

“I'm about to go on a three-month sabbatical,” he says of his character. "I've been fixing up this old motorcycle to take a trip 3,000 miles up through the Canadian badlands. It's sort of a go-find-myself trip, or maybe run-from-my-demons trip. And over the course of the shift, everybody begins to start to question my motives and what's really going on with me.”

Noah also chatted about directing an episode this season, saying, "I have had acting, directing, writing aspirations almost in equal measure since I was young... I like directing in particular because it's the only opportunity you have to work with all the different departments and see how incredibly talented they are, what they bring to the table creatively. And when you engender somebody's creativity to really come in 1 plus 1 equals 3 every day as everybody brings their best work, it's pretty amazing."

Reflecting on the success of Season 1 and the awards that have come with it, he said, “It's so unbelievably gratifying and validating, and it means so much to our cast and crew to get this kind of reception."

Noah also talked about getting to reunite with his former “E.R.” co-star George Clooney this awards season. “We're actually going to see each other on Saturday while we give each other AARP awards, which I think is more of a testament to the longevity of our careers than what the Globes will say on Sunday,” he said.

Plus, he talked about setting the tone for a “no a**hole” policy on set.

“It's so easy to be scared when you show up in an environment like a studio or onto the set of a show that now is an Emmy-winning show… That anxiety can be crippling unless it's met with some sort of welcome that says, ‘You're here because we want you here. You're here because you're really talented. We’re going to have a lot of fun today. We’re going to jump right in... This is where the snacks are. Let me know if you need anything.' Doesn't take very long to do that. I learned that lesson years and years ago, and it usually makes a big difference in terms of somebody's performance.”

He continued, "The ego part is a new addition to my mantra. This is such a very specific show and the way that we work it. We're all locked into this place together for 12 hours a day, nine months a year. and it just requires being of a certain personality type that lends itself to working well with others. So, it was a prerequisite that this be kind of a no a**hole policy. And don't show up if you can't say, ‘We before me.’"