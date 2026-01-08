‘The Pitt’s’ Katherine LaNasa on If Hubby Grant Show Could Make a Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Katherine LaNasa hit the red carpet for “The Pitt” Season 2 premiere in L.A.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with LaNasa about her journey as Nurse Dana.

She said, “The journey. It’s really been the most unexpected. Very beautiful season. Really, really beautiful. And I just appreciate it all. I really do.”

LaNasa has been picking up hardware during award season and thanking her husband Grant Show onstage.

What’s the secret to their marriage? She answered, “As Grant likes to say, just staying married. Believe me, there were like two years where I wanted to kill him. I mean, you just stay married. You do. You just stay married and you work through it.”

When asked about the possibility of Grant appearing on the show, Katherine quipped, ”I think he’s too handsome and too well known.”

LaNasa also spoke about how meaningful it has been to have so many nurses reach out to her because the show.

She noted, “Oh, goodness. It’s really the nurses. Mostly the nurses. So many nurses and doctors either reaching out to me personally over text, nurses that I meet in real life.”

Katherine went on, “I went to the hospital in Pittsburgh that we base our hospital, Allegheny General in Pittsburgh, that we base ‘The Pitt’ on, and they were so happy to see me and it was just like everybody came down. It was like a photo op day basically, and it feels really meaningful that I’m helping them feel seen and helping them feel acknowledged. It feels like something important.”