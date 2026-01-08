‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Engaged to Travis Mullen

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter is engaged!

Gina’s beau Travis Mullen popped the question with a six-carat ring in Big Bear on New Year’s Eve.

Before getting down on one knee, Mullen asked Kirschenheiter to come to the back porch to “scope out the right spot for a family picture.”

Of the proposal, Gina told People magazine, “I was in complete shock! My nervous system was trying to catch up to what just happened in this magical moment and I was also trying to process the iceberg that was being presented to me as well! I of course said 'yes,' and melted into what was the sweetest kiss I’ve ever felt!"

Travis gave a heads up to their kids, with one of her daughters Presley, 14, even hiding in a tree to capture the big moment.

Gina said, “The three of us hugged all teary-eyed and happy, and then walked back into the house where all the other kids were waiting and began to sound off their New Year's Eve horns and launch off confetti poppers!"

“It was perfect! It meant so much to be there as a family celebrating all together. We were all so happy. Truly a pinnacle moment,” Gina went on.

As for the engagement ring itself, Kirschenheiter gushed, “The ring is absolutely perfect! The thought he put into it blows my mind."

The pair met through a mutual friend.

She recalled, “We hit it off right away. We had an instant connection. We made each other laugh and we were very comfortable around each other right away. We texted and chatted on the phone for a few weeks before we met each other in person. I was in love with him before I even met him in person but just really hoped I was physically attracted to him when I met him. And when I did, there was certainly no issues there!"