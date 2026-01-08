Getty Images

Meghan Trainor isn’t letting all the toxic mom group drama bother her.

Trainor posted a funny video on TikTok in response to Ashley Tisdale’s The Cut essay about exiting a messy mom group.

Fans have speculated that Meghan, as well as stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, were part of the group.

Tisdale’s rep, however, told TMZ the essay was not about those stars.

Meghan took the humorous approach to it by posting a video of herself typing on her computer with the caption, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.”

As she types, her song, “I Don’t Care” plays in the background with lyrics like, "No, let me take a moment, think it over/Does it touch me at all?/Nope, I still don't care/Let me check again, nope, I still don't care/Are you in my head? Nope, I still don't care.”

In November, Meghan opened up to “Extra” about turning the onslaught of negative comments she experiences into a positive for her new album “Toy with Me,” which drops April 24.