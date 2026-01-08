Celebrity News January 08, 2026
Meghan Trainor's Funny Response to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic’ Mom Group Essay
Meghan Trainor isn’t letting all the toxic mom group drama bother her.
Trainor posted a funny video on TikTok in response to Ashley Tisdale’s The Cut essay about exiting a messy mom group.
Fans have speculated that Meghan, as well as stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, were part of the group.
Tisdale’s rep, however, told TMZ the essay was not about those stars.
Meghan took the humorous approach to it by posting a video of herself typing on her computer with the caption, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.”
As she types, her song, “I Don’t Care” plays in the background with lyrics like, "No, let me take a moment, think it over/Does it touch me at all?/Nope, I still don't care/Let me check again, nope, I still don't care/Are you in my head? Nope, I still don't care.”
In November, Meghan opened up to “Extra” about turning the onslaught of negative comments she experiences into a positive for her new album “Toy with Me,” which drops April 24.
The singer explained, “I wrote down what people have said to me online or in person. It’s crazy. I had someone come up to me the other day. Didn’t say, ‘Hi.’ Wasn’t like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ It was just like, ‘Yo, I saw a video of you earlier, and you, like, shed all this weight.’ And I was like, ‘Hello. Like, nice to meet you’… I don’t know what’s going on, but I wanted to write a big song about it. I was just like, leave me alone. I don’t care.”