Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Comment About ‘Hard’ Divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is opening up about weathering her very public split from Ben Affleck in 2015.

The stars were married for 10 years and shared three kids when they announced their breakup.

Now, she’s reflecting on that time period with Marie Claire UK, saying, “You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

How did she get through it? Garner said, “I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters. That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

The star of “The Last Thing He Told Me” also touched on raising Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, with her ex.

Jennifer explained that co-parenting in the spotlight has been “the hardest thing,” adding, "Not hard in the grand scheme of what is hard in the world, but tricky for me and tricky for my family.”

Garner gushed over their kids, saying, “They’re just so cool! Parenting now has shifted. It’s more about parenting with a button on my mouth… You have to let them grow up and make their choices. You don’t get to control it.”

Back in 2023, Garner spoke with “Extra” about her kids while promoting the movie “Family Switch.”

How did they react to her playing a teen? Jennifer told us, “They're teenagers, so they rolled their eyes a little bit. But no, my kids are so supportive — they're great, they're awesome kids.”

She also spoke about how she made the movie because she appreciates how difficult it is to be a kid now.