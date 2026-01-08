Idris Elba on Knighthood Honor & Plans to Retire from Acting (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Idris Elba hit up the Season 2 premiere of his thriller series “Hijack” in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Idris, who reacted to recently being knighted — he’s Sir Idris Elba now! — calling it “a real honor” and a big milestone for his family to get to see.

He said, “I’ve worked, you know, trying to raise as much awareness about what young people are going through, especially in the U.K. and other parts of the world. It’s a real honor to be recognized for that. Not for my acting work, but, you know, for trying to make a difference for young people.”

According to Idris, being knighted is a “milestone for my mom as well, my family… It means a lot to them.”

Idris has accomplished a lot in his career, so is he thinking about retiring from acting?

He answered, “You naturally retire… There are things that I’ve done I don’t need to do again and the things I’d like to progress towards; directing is one of them.”

Elba is working on a documentary about himself, saying, “It’s just a day in the life of me. It’s like what’s it like from my perspective.”

From a plane to a train, Idris also dished on what’s in store on “Hijack,” promising that it’s even “better” than Season 1.

Idris couldn’t spill too much but dished, “I can tell you it’s a continuation of the first one… It’s like what happened to my character.”