Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Says ‘Everyone’s Fair Game’ for Jokes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Nikki Glaser just days before she returns to host the Golden Globes for a second year.

She said her jokes are still “kind of all up in the air” and that she’s looking forward to that moment when she finally takes the stage.

Glaser said, “I'm really looking forward to that moment when the doors open and I'm like, 'Yes, I get to do this one last time,' because I've practiced it a ton of like 75 times I think at this point.”

She added, “There's a couple jokes in there that I’m like these are like some my favorite jokes I've ever written. So I'm like excited for those and then I'm excited to be done… and then I get to be like I did it."

Nikki also shared her disbelief that she gets to stand up there in front of names like Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I shouldn't be talking to these people. Like, I get this is probably my only chance to ever say hello to them and tell them how I feel about them and hey just have to smile and take it… George Clooney has to just like stare at me for nine minutes and nothing else… what a gift."

She said that “everyone’s fair game” but that no one needs to be “shaking in their boots,” noting that her goal is to be entertaining.

“Everyone's fair game but no one needs to be shaking in their boots,” she said, adding, “Everyone should be excited for what I'm going to do… I feel like last year I really proved to them how hard I go and it’s not that hard so everyone can relax… I'm not going to take it to a place that's going to, you know, make anything weird."

Glaser isn’t shying away from politics, saying, "Yeah, we're going to go to the politics. I mean, we can't avoid it. It's all around us… not everyone has seen every movie that's nominated, but everyone is kind of living in this news cycle... just this insanity happening every day."

Nikki also teased her nine looks for the Globes calling them “the most glittery, gorgeous gowns ever.”

She dished, “It's so much fun because usually when you go to these events, it's just one look and you have to be in it all night. And so I can get really uncomfortable… So I can go big and go uncomfortable.”