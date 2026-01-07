‘One Battle After Another’ & 'Sinners’ Lead 2026 Actor Award Nominations

The 2026 Actor Award nominations were announced on Tuesday!

“One Battle After Another” led the noms with seven, including one for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Sinners” also made a strong showing, with five nominations. The film is up for the ensemble statue, as well as a nomination for Michael B. Jordan, who played twins in the horror film.

“One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” are up against “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” and “Marty Supreme” when the show airs March 1 on Netflix.

When it comes to television, “The Pitt,” as well as “The Diplomat,” “Landman,” “Severance,” and “The White Lotus” are the drama ensembles honored with nominations.

“Hacks,” “The Studio,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” and ”Only Murders in the Building" are competing in the comedy department.