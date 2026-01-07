Nick Reiner Speaks in Court in New Video amid Reports He Was on Verge of Tears

Backgrid

Nick Reiner was not arraigned on Wednesday in the double murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner after his attorney Alan Jackson asked to withdraw from the case.

Nick was present in court for the hearing as his new public defender asked to push the arraignment to February 23. The judge asked Nick if he agreed to have his arraignment postponed.

In video from inside the courtroom, Nick can be heard agreeing to the postponement.

After the hearing, “Extra’s” special correspondent Melissa McCarty told "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi, "Nick Riner was wearing a brown jumpsuit. He was not wearing that suicide vest that he had on last time. And then a few times throughout the about 30 minute proceeding, he looked around the room. He was engaging with his attorney, smiling."

People magazine reports further details, stating that Reiner appeared in handcuffs with a freshly shaved head and five o’clock shadow. According to the publication, he was emotional and "on the verge of tears" during the hearing.

Afterward, Jackson spoke to the press, saying, "I’m legally and ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why” he had to step down as counsel.

Jackson added, “Be clear, be very, very clear. My team and I remained deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interest. In fact, we know — we are not just convinced — we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case."

While the attorney couldn’t detail why he was leaving the case, he insisted, “We’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law in this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — print that!”

Los Angeles D.A. Nathan Hochman felt otherwise. He stated at a press conference, “We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and do so unanimously.”