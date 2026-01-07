Getty Images

On Wednesday, Nick Reiner was not arraigned on first-degree murder for a major reason: Reiner’s lawyer Alan Jackson told the judge that he is stepping down from the case and is no longer representing him.

As a result, Reiner didn't enter a plea.

Public defender Kimberly Greene is now representing Reiner.

After the judge signed off on the change in representation, Reiner told the courtroom, "Uh, yeah I agree with that."

Reiner appeared in court with a shaved head and tan jumpsuit.

After the hearing, Reiner's family said in a statement to New York Times, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Jackson also spoke outside the courtroom after withdrawing from the case, insisting that "circumstances beyond our control" led to his decision.

Despite leaving the case, Jackson told the press, "Nick is not guilty of murder, print that! We wish him the best moving forward."

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine that Nick had been taken off suicide watch, but remained in solitary confinement.

Reiner was arrested after his parents Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.