Getty Images

On Wednesday, Nick Reiner’s lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from the case.

He told the judge, “We would ask to withdraw as counsel of record. We have no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved.”

Following the court hearing, Jackson spoke outside, telling the press that “circumstances beyond our control" led to his decision.

He commented, “This morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel. Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick’s control, had dictated that sadly made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick. I’m legally and ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why — I know that’s a question of everyone’s mind.”

“Be clear, be very, very clear. My team and I remained deeply deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interest. In fact, we know — we are not just convinced — we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case,” Jackson emphasized.

While Jackson couldn’t detail why he was leaving the case, he insisted, “We’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law in this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — print that!”

Before stepping away from the podium, Jackson said, “We wish him the best moving forward.”

Reiner is now represented by public defender Kimberly Greene.

It is expected that Reiner will eventually enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine that Nick had been taken off suicide watch, but remained in solitary confinement.

Reiner was arrested after his parents Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death for both was listed as “homicide.”