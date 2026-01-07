Getty Images

“Love Is Blind” couple Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson are “officially divorced.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Lydia said, “It was a fairy-tale marriage until it wasn’t, and I wish him nothing but the very best. 2025 was a year of goodbyes, and 2026 will be a year to reset. I can’t thank everyone enough for their love and support during the worst year of my life!”

Weeks ago, a source hinted that the pair were “close to finalizing” the divorce.

They said, “It has taken many months because with work and school being a priority, Milton delayed on his end.”

Lydia filed for divorce in March 2025 after nearly three years of marriage.

Six months ago, Lydia announced the split during an appearance on Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast “What’s the Reality?”

Gonzalez pointed out that there were multiple factors, not just “one thing” that led to the breakdown of their marriage.

In happier times, “Extra” spoke with the couple about how “awesome” married life was.

While Lydia called it “the best thing ever,” Milton commented, “A little easier than I thought.”