L.A. DA Nathan Hochman ‘Fully Confident’ Nick Reiner Will Be Convicted of Murder

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the media after news broke that Nick Reiner’s attorney Alan Jackson is stepping down.

Hochman emphasized, “In our criminal justice system, every defendant is entitled to a lawyer who will zealously represent their interest and do so effectively. So is Nick Reiner. Whether it’s Alan Jackson or someone from the public defender’s office or any lawyer, he’s entitled to that lawyer. We’ll make sure he gets that lawyer.”

Public defender Kimberly Greene is now representing Reiner.

He added, “In the process of dealing with that lawyer, the DA’s office will make sure that lawyer is provided with full discovery of all the facts that pertain to this particular situation. Whether it’s an interview or whether it’s any type of video, whether it’s any type of expert reports, we’ll make sure that that lawyer gets the facts necessary to effectively represent their client in a court of law.”

During the press conference, Hochman revealed that Habib Balian will be the prosecutor on the case.

He also stressed that he is “fully confident” that a jury will convict Reiner in the murders of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine that Nick had been taken off suicide watch, but remained in solitary confinement.