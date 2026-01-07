Justin Baldoni Feared Blake Lively Was ‘Setting Me Up for a Trap’ in Unsealed Texts

Getty Images

New year, new shots fired in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.



Text messages have just been unsealed in court docs obtained by “Extra.” The texts revealed Baldoni's fears that his "It Ends with Us" co-star Blake was "setting me up for a trap."

In the text exchange with his former agent Danny Greenberg from December 30, 2023, Justin claimed Blake was meddling with the movie's love scenes and "refused” a body double, although he said she was "making me have one."



In the court docs, Baldoni also claimed Blake was "trying to keep all of both of our clothes on for the big love scene," saying that was "just ridiculous if you know the book."

He vented, “The whole thing is just a gigantic duster f**k and yet I’m doing my best to stay positive, although it’s been very draining on me and time-consuming over this break to be dealing with an actress who is rewriting the writer and director.”



According to the docs, Baldoni went on to say that he gave in to "95%" of her demands "for peace," but that making the movie was "a brutal experience."

Team Blake has yet to comment on Justin's claims. Their case heads to trial on May 18.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.