Getty Images

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma is weighing in after Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay for The Cut about exiting her “toxic mom group.”

Koma roasted the actress on Instagram Stories by Photoshopping himself into one of her images from The Cut and including the headline, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

He included the subhead, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

Matthew added, "Read my new interview with @TheCut.”

Ashley didn’t name names in her essay about leaving the toxic group. Eagle-eyed fans had pointed out that she was no longer following Hilary Duff or Mandy Moore, two celeb moms she was seen in photographs with online in the past.