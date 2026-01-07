Ali Wong & Bill Hader Split After 2 Years Together (Report)

Getty Images

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have broken up after two years together, People magazine reports.

A source reveals that the stars struggled to keep the relationship going amid other responsibilities.

"It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand-up tour and Bill’s various film and TV projects this year," the insider said, adding, “They’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

The source insisted the split is “very amicable” and the comedian “are very much friends and still in touch.”

In November, Bill and Ali were photographed sharing an emotional kiss and goodbye as she got in her car in Los Angeles.

Bill and Ali first went public with their romance in April 2023.