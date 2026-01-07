Award Shows January 07, 2026
Actor Awards Nominations 2026: Watch the Livestream!
Movie and TV fans can watch the 2026 Actor Awards nominations live!
The big announcement will take place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 7, and you can tune in right here to watch.
Check out the livestream above to see Connor Storrie and Janelle James reveal who is in the running this year.
After the announcement, check out the full list of nominees here!
Watch the 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on March 1 on Netflix.