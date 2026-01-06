'The Pitt’s’ Supriya Ganesh on Season 2 & How Noah Wyle Sets the Tone (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Wyle and his co-stars are back in the Pittsburgh emergency room for another heart-pounding season of “The Pitt.”

Breakout star Supriya Ganesh tells “Extra” landing a role on this HBO Max series has been a dream come true.

“It feels surreal a lot of the time,” she said, sharing that she was on her way to becoming a doctor before landing the role.

"I was premed in college, and I had one course to complete to finish my premed curriculum. But right at my senior year, I was like, 'I think I want to try this acting thing out,'” Ganesh told us.

She did struggle in Hollywood before her star-making role on the show.

“It's been a long road to this job. I feel really grateful to be here,” she said.

Supriya said that Noah set the tone as the show was getting underway. “He sent out this note,” she said. "We were all auditioning. I think it still goes out to anyone who joins where it's like, 'Leave your ego at the door. Be part of something bigger than you.’"

She also teased what’s in store for her character Dr. Samira Mohan, saying, "Season 2, she feels more confident about herself as a doctor at the start, but she is still grappling with this sense of not really having a personal life."