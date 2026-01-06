Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Months after their split, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have come to an agreement on their divorce.

According to court records obtained by “Extra,” a final divorce decree was entered on January 6, which meant that a judge has signed off on the divorce.

Based on the records, a parenting plan has been set in place, and both parties have agreed to waive their right to spousal support.

Both have agreed that there won’t be any child support, either.

Kidman will be named the primary parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Urban gets “parenting time” every other weekend, unless otherwise noted.

In late September, Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, they had been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” and it seemed their joint appearances and social media posts dried up around that time, too.

Urban was noticeably absent from Nicole’s August photo dump celebrating summer. The videos and photos showed Kidman swimming and spending time with her daughters and sister, but Keith was nowhere to be found.

A source told TMZ, Kidman was “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."