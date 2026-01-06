Nick Reiner No Longer on Suicide Watch as He Awaits Arraignment (Report)

Getty Images

Nick Reiner is no longer under suicide watch ahead of his arraignment this week for the murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

A Los Angeles County sheriff source tells People magazine that Reiner’s suicide-prevention smock has been removed.

According to the magazine, Nick has been under heightened supervision since he was admitted at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old is reportedly still in solitary confinement and is now required to wear a jail-issued yellow shirt with blue pants.

The source added that Nick will remain in High Observation Housing unless a move is approved by a judge or court hearing.

Nick is facing two counts of first-degree murder after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14. People magazine reports the prosecution has now added a special allegation that a knife was used.