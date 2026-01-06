Nick Cannon & Rita Ora Tease Biggest Surprise in ‘Masked Singer’ History (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nick Cannon and Rita Ora are teasing “The Masked Singer” Season 14!

Ahead of the premiere episode, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nick and Rita, who hinted that we’re in for the biggest surprise in “Masked Singer” history with one of the celebs!



Rita admitted she “can’t believe” they got this person, adding, “I just was like, ‘What? How? Like, how did we not figure it out?”

As for other surprises, Nick shared, ‘We got a lot of really cool themes, from Care Bears, the Ninja Turtles, ‘Twilight,’ [and] ‘Clueless’ to the Ozzfest. Having Kelly Osbourne here with us to celebrate her father was outstanding.”

Ora noted, “What I love every week, we see, like, a different side of these characters and then we’re like, ‘Okay, now it makes sense why they got that on… We just never know what to expect this season.”

Rita and Nick also chatted about who’s the best and worst guesser on the panel.

Nick commented, “Definitely Robin.”

Rita agreed, saying, “The worst.”

Nick elaborated, “Robin, it’ll be like Robin’s friend onstage and he have no idea.”