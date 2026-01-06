‘My Strange Addiction’: Kathryn Is a Serial Food Snorter (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere of “My Strange Addiction.”

In the episode, Kathryn of Virginia opens up about blending and snorting her food.

She insists in the clip, “I don’t have an aversion to chewing. I have an aversion to the weird textures that come with food… I think it is awful, and I think it is primitive.”

Kathryn says, “I think it has a lot of benefits. No risk of choking. I don’t overeat. I consume less calories.”

She says the only drawback is, “Nobody accepts my habit, nobody accepts me for who I am.”

Kathryn has even lost friendships over her food snorting.

She will eat orally if she has to, but avoids events where she has to eat the conventional way.