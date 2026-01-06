Mickey Rourke Denies Involvement in GoFundMe Set Up on His Behalf

Instagram

Mickey Rourke is denying involvement in a GoFundMe set up on his behalf, while the creators are saying he “didn’t understand” what they were trying to do.

A woman named Liya-Joelle Jones, his manager’s assistant, set up the fund saying at the time that it was “created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent eviction.”

According to a complaint obtained by People magazine, the “Sin City” actor was facing eviction after failing to pay nearly $60,000 in rent.

The court doc stated that Rourke began renting the property for $5,000 in March 2025. The rent was later increased to $7,000.

Now, Mickey says in an Instagram video that he is “frustrated” and “confused” after “someone set up some kind of foundation or fund for me.”

He put it this way, “That’s not me… If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no f**king charity. I would rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger.”

Mickey added, “So, whoever did this… I don’t know why they did it.”

The star said, “My life is very simple. I don’t go to outside sources like that.”

He called it “embarrassing,” but said he would “get over it.”

Rourke told fans, “Don’t give any money, and if you did give money, get it back.”

He said he’s also going to talk to his lawyer to “get to the bottom of this.”

Mickey did share, “There is only one person I can think of who would do such a thing and I hope it is not the person I’m thinking about.”

He went on, “It’s humiliating. If I needed money… and I did borrow some money from a great friend of mine… he helped me out of a jam… I was in a really bad situation with the place I was renting.”

Mickey said the rental case will be going to court.

Rourke continued, “I would never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. It is not my style."

At another point, the star of “The Wrestler” said, “Listen, I’ve done a really terrible job in managing my career. I wasn’t very diplomatic. I had to go to over 20 years of therapy to get over the damage that was done to me years ago and I work very hard to work through that and I’m not that person anymore.”

Mickey insisted he’s “not that wild man I was 20-something years ago.”

He ended by telling viewers, “We’ll get to the bottom of this and ,like all storms, this thing will pass and I’ll go to work and things will get back to whatever normal is.”

Rourke shared, “I’m very grateful for what I have. I have a roof over my head, I’ve got food to eat… Everything is okay. Get your money back, please. I don’t need anybody’s money… I wouldn’t do it this way. I got too much pride, man. This ain’t my style.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $100,000 so far, and his manager Kimberly Hines is speaking out about what transpired.

She tells the Hollywood Reporter, "The GoFundMe was done for Mickey. That money’s going to Mickey. It’s not going to me. And if Mickey doesn’t want this money now and decides, 'I don’t want help, it’s like it’s charity,' the money will be returned.”

She goes on to say, "We said, 'Mickey, there’s some people that want to help you out.' He’s like, 'OK, great.' I don’t think he understood, and now it’s taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out.”

Hines continued, “Now it looks bad on us. Nobody’s trying to grift Mickey. I want him working. I don’t want him doing a GoFundMe. The good thing about this is that he got four movie offers since yesterday.”

His manager claims that Mickey has been moved out of his house and into a hotel while he waits to move into an apartment. Hines says, "All of this is being paid for by his management team, which is me.”

She later added, "It’s putting me in a very bad position where now I’m financing his move and the hotel and the movers and his storage. Mickey was cool with getting help the other day. And now Mickey’s like, “I’m not taking charity.”