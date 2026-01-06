Could Your Smartest Financial Advisor Be a Robot? Why AI Might Be the Future of Your Wallet

Getty Images

Most people think financial advice is only for the rich and famous — something you get once you’ve already “made it,” but new artificial intelligence tools may be flipping that idea on its head.

According to longtime financial advisor Ted Jenkin, President of Exit Wealth Advisors, you may not need a suit-wearing money manager at all. You might just need an app.

“Artificial intelligence may soon be a better financial advisor than most human beings,” he says. And he doesn’t just mean it might help with investing — he means it could coach your entire financial life.

The reason, he says, is simple: humans are emotional, and across generations, every market crash shows that people panic and sell at the bottom or get in on hot investments too late. Even when the market’s fine, they make bad investments ranging from doomed restaurants to fly-by-night cryptocurrencies.

TMX

“Since the dawn of time, everyone is looking for get-rich-quick schemes that will help them retire tomorrow,” he says. These habits, he warns, can quietly wreck someone’s financial future.

Even well-meaning financial advisors aren’t immune. “They read the same headlines. They feel the same pressure when clients demand action. They try to keep up with the Joneses as well,” Jenkin explains. But artificial intelligence doesn’t have feelings. It doesn’t get greedy or scared. It just consistently follows the numbers.

Jenkin says one of the most promising examples is The Buck Guru, an AI-powered financial coach that runs 24/7. Unlike a traditional advisor who might meet with you once or twice a year, this digital coach can monitor your spending, savings, investments, debt, and financial habits in real time — without judgment.

“Now, people across America can get financial advice 24/7 with no judgment and with great precision and accuracy,” he says.

And it’s not just about being fast or smart — it’s also about being accessible. For years, personalized financial advice came with high price tags, product pitches, and complicated jargon. AI doesn’t sell anything, and the cost is often less than a streaming subscription,

“Would you pay $19.99 a month for a 24/7 financial coach subscription?” Jenkin asks. “You already pay $19.99 a month for Netflix, and I promise you it’s not getting you any closer to your retirement goal.”

That’s what makes this shift so powerful, he says. “The Buck Guru will revolutionize and democratize how people get financial advice. Now, everyone can afford to have a financial coach.”

For millions of people who’ve never had access to a financial professional at all, AI is opening a door that’s long been closed. It’s offering real-time advice, budget tools, savings nudges, and investment guidance without pressure or pretense.